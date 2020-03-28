Virtual racing fills the void for NASCAR drivers and fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – As sporting events are on hold while the world is on pause to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, a popular online racing system is taking the place of real-world auto racing and it's perfectly positioned to do so.

iRacing rigs and internet connectivity allow people to race against each other from the social distance of their own home.

And because it's the next best solution to real racing, NASCAR drivers from the top series are racing it and even FOX Sports has stepped up to put these virtual races on TV.

We joined NASCAR Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte in the garage at his house to check out his system and talk about why this works.