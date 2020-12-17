Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, enters transfer portal

by: Jermaine Ferrell

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker announced on his Twitter account he is going to enter the transfer portal. In two seasons with the Hokies, he started 15 games as quarterback.

Prior to playing at Virginia Tech, Hooker was a football and basketball star at Dudley High School in Greensboro.

