Video games helping former UNC star and current Greensboro Swarm player Joel Berry get through coronavirus sports shutdown

There were seven games to go in the regular season for the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League when the season was called because of the coronavirus.

Guard Joel Berry, the former star of the University of North Carolina, was playing his best basketball of the season.

Over the last five games he was averaging 20 ppg including a career high of 44 points in one game.

Berry was involved in the NBA 2K video game tournament and while that is fun, it is just not the same as the real things.

Video games are, however, getting him through the pandemic