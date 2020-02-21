Uwharrie Charter Academy wrestling team is after another state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Uwharrie Charter Academy is hoping to go back to back at the North Carolina State Wrestling Championships.

Head Coach Chris Waddell took over this program four years ago and they have something special happening on the mats.

"When you're passionate about something the kids kind of feed off of that," Waddell said. "When you're passionate they're passionate, when you're putting in 10 or 11 months out of the year, they're going to put in 10 or 11 months out of the year."

One of the unique stories on this team is their 106-pounder Heaven Fitch, who made history in last year's state tournament becoming the first female to make the podium.

"It was exciting," Fitch said. "It was a big thing for me to do that kind of put girls on the map."

This year's she's hoping to win it all.