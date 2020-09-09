USGA: Pinehurst to host 5 US Open Championships, be the home of new ‘Golf House Pinehurst’

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – The famous Pinehurst No. 2 golf course will be home to five U.S. Open Championships by 2047, according to an announcement from the United States Golf Association.

In addition, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will become home of “Golf House Pinehurst.” Golf House Pinehurst will include a brand new equipment-testing facility, a museum and visitors center, innovation hub, and offices by 2023, the USGA announced.

The Association’s announcement adds four U.S. Open Championships to be played on Pinehurst No. 2 – in 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047. Pinehurst is already home of the U.S. Open in 2024.

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club “will serve as the USGA’s first anchor site for the U.S. Open,” according to a press release from the USGA.

The decision to focus on Pinehurst was made as part of the Association’s “strategy to stage its premier golf championship at America’s most iconic venues with greater frequency.”

“There is no better place for the USGA to plant new roots than the Home of American Golf,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA in the release. “Thanks to the vision of North Carolina, Moore County and Pinehurst leaders, we are taking a bold step forward and forging a long-term commitment that will elevate our championships, foster greater innovation in golf, and ultimately help grow the game.”

Gov. Roy Cooper welcomed the move, calling North Carolina’s golf history “legendary” and saying, “We welcome the USGA’s selection of our state for this significant new component of its operations and new jobs.”

The USGA will invest a total of $25 million over the next few years and that will help with the construction of two buildings near the clubhouse that will house 50 full-time USGA staff members.

The campus will include the USGA’s Equipment Standards Test Center. It will replace the current test center on the USGA’s Liberty Corner, New Jersey, campus.

A USGA Golf Museum will also be added, “giving visitors a chance to delve into the association’s premier collection of golf artifacts and connect them more deeply with the game’s rich history.”

According to the release, the total economic impact of the USGA’s long-term presence – according to “independent studies” – will exceed $2 billion to the state. As it stands, more than one million people visit Pinehurst annually, according to the release.

“The USGA and Pinehurst Resort have a deep and storied history of partnering to foster the game of golf and crown its greatest champions,” said Bob Dedman Jr., speaking on behalf of the Dedman family, which owns Pinehurst Resort. “We are honored to be selected as the U.S. Open’s first anchor site, an unprecedented distinction, and testament to Pinehurst No. 2’s legacy and future as a championship test for the world’s greatest golfers.”