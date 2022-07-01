CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their summer league roster and there are a few familiar faces on it.
Brady Manek, the fan-favorite who starred in his one year playing for Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels was given an invite to join the team after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Manek will look to make a splash and has a number of ways to attempt to stay with the Hornets organization.
While it is unlikely that Manek makes the 15-man roster, he could possibly earn a two-way contract with Hornets and Greensboro Swarm if he impresses the organization. Even if that fails to happen, Manek could still be signed outright by the Swarm and possibly work his way up to a role with the Hornets from there.
Also on the roster is Duke’s Mark Williams, the big man that the Hornets selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams is a lock to make the team’s 15-man roster and will likely have a strong chance to become the team’s starting center over fellow Duke alumnus Mason Plumlee.
The other notable member of the roster is LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo spent the entirety of last season with the Swarm receiving inconsistent playing time and will look to earn a bigger role in Greensboro next season.
The Roster
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|College/Previous Team
|Years Pro
|51
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Guard
|6’3″
|195 lbs
|23
|Creighton
|1
|8
|LiAngelo Ball
|Forward
|6’5″
|230 lbs
|23
|Greensboro Swarm
|Rookie
|17
|Jalen Crutcher
|Guard
|6’2″
|175 lbs
|22
|Dayton
|Rookie
|30
|LJ Figueroa
|Guard
|6’6″
|200 lbs
|24
|Oregon
|Rookie
|23
|Kai Jones
|Forward/Center
|6’10”
|225 lbs
|21
|Texas
|1
|16
|Scottie Lewis
|Guard
|6’5″
|185 lbs
|22
|Florida
|1
|45
|Brady Manek
|Forward
|6’9″
|230 lbs
|23
|North Carolina
|Rookie
|7
|Bryce McGowens
|Guard/Forward
|6’7″
|181 lbs
|19
|Nebraska
|Rookie
|22
|Cameron McGriff
|Forward
|6’7″
|220 lbs
|24
|Oklahoma State
|1
|14
|Justin Minaya
|Forward
|6’7″
|220 lbs
|23
|Providence
|Rookie
|4
|Nick Richards
|Center
|7’0″
|250 lbs
|24
|Kentucky
|2
|21
|JT Thor
|Forward
|6’9″
|205 lbs
|19
|Auburn
|1
|55
|Isaiah Whaley
|Forward
|6’9″
|225 lbs
|24
|Connecticut
|Rookie
|5
|Mark Williams
|Center
|7’1″
|242 lbs
|20
|Duke
|Rookie
The Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Channel
|Friday, July 8
|vs. Indiana Pacers
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, July 10
|vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|9:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|Wednesday, July 13
|vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Thursday, July 14
|vs. Chicago Bulls
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN2