UNC’s 5-year deal with new basketball coach Hubert Davis averages $2 million annually

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s five-year deal with new men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance.

Davis is a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith and is taking over for retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

The school has released terms for the 50-year-old first-time college head coach.

The deal includes $250,000 from Nike and $500,000 from school multimedia rights holder

Learfield annually. There’s also a $50,000 expense allowance along with the potential for nearly $1.1 million in bonuses annually.