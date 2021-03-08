UNCG wins SoCon, gets NCAA berth after 69-61 win over Mercer

Mercer forward James Glisson III (23) and UNC-Greensboro forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (4) tip off for the start of an NCAA men’s college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-61 win over seventh-seeded Mercer in the Southern Conference championship.

Tied with less than four minutes to play, Miller scored six points in an 8-0 run for the game’s largest lead at 66-58 with 1:15 to play.

But the Spartans struggled from the foul line, which kept the Bears alive, especially after Leon Ayers III made three free throws with 1:08 remaining.

Miller made 5 of 13 free throws and UNCG was 13 of 26, including six misses in the last 1:15.

However, the Bears missed their last seven shots from the field.

Ayers and James Glisson III each scored 16 points for Mercer.