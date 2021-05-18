UNCG softball set to face Duke next as historic season continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The UNCG Spartans play the power game.

They practice it and it carries over to the games. In fact, UNCG cranked out 89 homers this season, tied for fourth-most in the NCAA.

“We have some great hitters in here who look to do damage every time they step in the box,” head coach Janelle Breneman said.

They set a Southern Conference record for homers this season. They hit six in the SoCon title game, and earlier this season tied an NCAA record with five home runs in one inning against Elon.

But now it’s tourney time, the NCAA tournament, and they know the pitching will be tough every game. The Spartans start out with ACC Champion Duke.

“Nothing scares me about playing Duke because we know how to play UNCG softball. It doesn’t matter who else is in the other dugout, we do our stuff we’re going to be great,” second basewoman Jasmine Palmer said

UNCG, Duke, Georgia and Western Kentucky. The team that survives this weekend moves on to the Super Regionals.

The Spartans take on Duke Friday at noon.