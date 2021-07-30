UNCG men’s basketball superstar Isaiah Miller signs free-agent contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, ID – MARCH 15: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs handles the ball against Isaiah Miller #24 of the UNC-Greensboro Spartans in the first half during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A UNCG Alumni and basketball star has signed a contract in the NBA.

Isaiah Miller, who played for UNCG’s men’s basketball team, has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He announced this on his Twitter early Friday morning.

Miller graduated in ’21 after UNCG’s basketball won their conference regular-season and tournament titles in the 2021 season. Miller famously brought them the victory in the SoCon tournament match against Mercer, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists.

The UNCG community has come out in support of Miller’s success.

Congratulations, Isaiah!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter