UNCG men’s basketball superstar Isaiah Miller signs free-agent contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A UNCG Alumni and basketball star has signed a contract in the NBA.
Isaiah Miller, who played for UNCG’s men’s basketball team, has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He announced this on his Twitter early Friday morning.
Miller graduated in ’21 after UNCG’s basketball won their conference regular-season and tournament titles in the 2021 season. Miller famously brought them the victory in the SoCon tournament match against Mercer, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists.
The UNCG community has come out in support of Miller’s success.
Congratulations, Isaiah!