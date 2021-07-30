UNCG men’s basketball superstar Isaiah Miller signs free-agent contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

BOISE, ID – MARCH 15: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs handles the ball against Isaiah Miller #24 of the UNC-Greensboro Spartans in the first half during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A UNCG Alumni and basketball star has signed a contract in the NBA.

Isaiah Miller, who played for UNCG’s men’s basketball team, has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He announced this on his Twitter early Friday morning.

Happy to be apart of Minnesota T-Wolves organization 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Miller (@Nike_Beast23) July 30, 2021

Miller graduated in ’21 after UNCG’s basketball won their conference regular-season and tournament titles in the 2021 season. Miller famously brought them the victory in the SoCon tournament match against Mercer, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists.

The UNCG community has come out in support of Miller’s success.

About to represent UNCG well in the league! Good luck! https://t.co/Vp7qyj30Tx — Jefferson Clemmons, MS (@JeffersonClemm1) July 30, 2021

Congratulations, Isaiah!