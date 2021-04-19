UNCG hires new head basketball coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG hired Mike Jones as the next head basketball coach, according to UNCG Athletics.

Jones has been the head coach at Radford University for the past 10 seasons. He has an overall 174-150 record.

In five of his 10 seasons, his teams won at least 20 times.

He is a two-time Big South Coach of the year and was an assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University under Shaka Smart when Virginia Commonwealth University went to the Final Four in 2011.

He’s been to the NCAA tournament once at Radford University, and both of his sons are division one basketball players.