UNCG hires Conference USA official as new athletic director

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC Greensboro on Monday morning introduced Brian Mackin, a deputy commissioner with Conference USA, as its new athletics director, replacing Kim Record, who was fired in September.

Mackin, 61, will earn $230,000 in a 4-year contract, the News & Record from Greensboro reported.

Mackin has been with the Conference USA office in 2017 and is a former athletic director at Alabama-Birmingham. He also has experience in financial roles in private industry.

This article will be updated.