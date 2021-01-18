UNCG basketball team takes a trip to remember

Traveling for an away game is something all athletes have done.

Typically, you drive there, play the game and drive back, but one away game was a little different for the UNGC basketball team.

“After the George Floyd murder, we talked a lot as a team and as individuals about what we were going to do,” head coach Wes Miller said. “Part of that game plan was to educate ourselves and to spend time learning. And this was one of those educational opportunities.”

Rather than sitting in a hotel room during a road series in Alabama, Coach Miller took his team to the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham in honor of Martin Luther King’s Jr.’s 92nd birthday.

Sophomore forward Khyre Thompson saw the opportunity as an educational experience.

“This is the first time I felt like we got to dive deep and learn more about some things that are going on outside of basketball,” he said. “My initial reaction was just how things were still parallel to today.”

“I don’t understand,” junior guard Kaleb Hunter added. “It’s like nothing has changed. It has changed to a certain extent, but to the basic part of it, stuff is really the same.”

Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Decades later, that still remains true.

“To be able to see some of the things that he was doing and the work that he was putting in and others like him, you just get like a bigger feel for the movement as a whole and how the fight still is going on today,” Thompson said.

To educate, to instill the knowledge and to change. Because as MLK said: “The time is always right to do what’s right.”