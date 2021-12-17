UNC vs. Kentucky: Rivals face off Saturday after COVID alters schedule

Classic college basketball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas has been boiled down to a single game by the effects of COVID-19. But it’s a big game of local focus.

North Carolina will play Kentucky in a renewal of a rivalry between two of college basketball’s most storied programs.

The Tar Heels had been scheduled to play UCLA in the first game of this annual double-header, but Bruins Coach Mick Cronin was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. UCLA announced Friday morning that it was pulling out of the game.

That followed a move by Ohio State, which was to have played Kentucky in the second game. The Buckeyes pulled out on Thursday afternoon, sparking speculation about the UNC-UK pairing. Kentucky already was en route to Vegas.

That became firm this morning when CBS announced the new matchup.

The two schools have played three times in this TV doubleheader, with Kentucky having won two of them. UNC won last year in Cleveland, 75-63.

The game will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.