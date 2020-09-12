UNC pulls away from Syracuse 31-6 thanks to 3 TDs from Williams

North Carolina’s Michael Carter breaks away from Syracuse’s Geoff Cantin-Arku in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams’ three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped UNC blow the game open after leading just 10-6 entering the fourth.

Tommy DeVito threw for 112 yards but took seven sacks for the Orange, who had 202 total yards.