UNC Men’s Basketball Coach Roy Williams donates $600,000 to fund scholarships for senior athletes to play another year

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts following a play against the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams, men’s’ basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is making sure seniors who play spring sports will still have the scholarships they need to play through their extra year of eligibility.

The coronavirus pandemic forced schools and conferences to cancel spring sports. To give those players an opportunity to continue, however, the NCAA Division I Council granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Schools were given the choice to give spring sport seniors the same amount of financial aid as they had the previous year or reduce it.

That’s why Williams and his wife, Wanda, pledged to fund those scholarships with $600,000.

Initially the couple planned to keep their donation anonymous.

“I still get chills when I think about his phone call and the impact it would have for dozens of our students,” UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.