NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was defeated in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” by Kansas in the National Championship Game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Tar Heels lost to the Jayhawks 72-69.

For UNC, the Final Four game against Duke University on Saturday night was maybe the biggest game of the year.

That game was extremely close, but ultimately the Tar Heels landed on top.

UNC won 81-77, while the odds favored Duke to win.