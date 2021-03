Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The UNC Greensboro Spartans fell to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The final score was 54-64.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans were the final North Carolina team participating in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.