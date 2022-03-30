GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are only three days until Duke and UNC face off in the Final Four during the NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a mad dash at local sporting good stores for team gear.

The manager at Academy Sports in Greensboro said their Duke and UNC gear is going fast. Their racks were full, but they may not be that way for long.

With game day parties to prepare for, fans are getting their shopping done early.

One fan said she went to three different stores before Academy Sports looking for UNC merchandise with no luck.

“I went three other places before I came here, and they didn’t have any other stuff except for kids, but they had a ton of Duke stuff, and I asked the lady what’s going on, and she said we sold out of all the Carolina stuff. That’s why they didn’t have anything,” Flaciea Sanders said.

Academy Sports will be re opening immediately after the game on Saturday night to sell championship merchandise.