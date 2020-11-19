UNC coach Roy Williams on COVID: ‘You’re damn right I’m afraid of it’

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts following a play against the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams did not mince words when addressing COVID-19.

“You’re damn right I’m afraid of it. Aware of it, respect it, yeah, but heck, I don’t want to get the thing. I’m serious, guys, over 250,000 people have died of it. So if you’re not afraid of it, you’re crazy,” Williams told Sports Illustrated.

The Tar Heels’ leader is at a higher risk from COVID-19 at 70 years old.

Williams said he frequently wears a face mask and intends to wear one during games this season.