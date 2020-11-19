UNC coach Roy Williams on COVID: ‘You’re damn right I’m afraid of it’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams did not mince words when addressing COVID-19.
“You’re damn right I’m afraid of it. Aware of it, respect it, yeah, but heck, I don’t want to get the thing. I’m serious, guys, over 250,000 people have died of it. So if you’re not afraid of it, you’re crazy,” Williams told Sports Illustrated.
The Tar Heels’ leader is at a higher risk from COVID-19 at 70 years old.
Williams said he frequently wears a face mask and intends to wear one during games this season.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike
- Asheboro downtown not letting pandemic get in the way of comeback
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread
- Senators advance bill to reform plane certification as Boeing 737 Max ungrounded
- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about troop withdrawal order in Afghanistan, Iraq