(WGHP) — The mixed martial arts community is in mourning after the unexpected loss of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at the age of 38.

Johnson’s death has been confirmed by many high-profile members of the MMA community who expressed shock at the news.

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/XPicS2jlkn — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 13, 2022

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reports that Johnson “had been battling an illness for quite some time.”

Johnson will be remembered as one of the most terrifying knockout artists in the history of the sport.

During his career, Johnson won 23 fights, 17 of which were by knockout or technical knockout.

Johnson fought for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship twice in his career. His last fight was with Bellator MMA in May 2021, he won the fight by knockout.