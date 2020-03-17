Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play as their quarterback, ESPN reports.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that a signing date or official announcement has not been set up yet.

Brady is reportedly expected to become a Buccaneer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brady said goodbye to the Patriots, tweeting:

"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," Brady said. " I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared."

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020