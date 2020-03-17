Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play as their quarterback, ESPN reports.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that a signing date or official announcement has not been set up yet.

Brady is reportedly expected to become a Buccaneer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brady said goodbye to the Patriots, tweeting:

"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," Brady said. " I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared."

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter