Tom Brady expected to announce retirement, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being penalized during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to announce his retirement according to ESPN.

Brady has mulled the decision since the Bucs lost against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.

In 2020, after two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. In his first season, he led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title, his seventh.

The former 199th overall draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady has yet to make an official announcement on his social media pages.

This is a developing story check back for updates.