Three Triad schools capture state football championships

(WGHP) — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Triad area schools hit the trifecta in celebrating state titles.

Grimsley High is enjoying the school’s first football state championship in over half-century as the Whirlies beat Cardinal Gibbons for the 4A title.

“They’ve done a lot over the past five years, it’s been a process to get to this point,” head coach Darryl Brown said. “How everyone has rallied around us and supported us it’s a special night.”

The night before in the same stadium in Chapel Hill, the Mount Tabor Spartans beat Cleveland High to capture their first football state championship in school history. Lance Patterson scored touchdowns receiving, rushing and on a fumble return.

“This is going to be an amazing highlight reel,” Patterson said.

Just like Grimsley, Tabor also finished the season with a perfect record and a memory that will last a lifetime.

“I’ll never forget these guys the rest of my life,” Mt. Tabor head coach Tiesaun Brown said. “At the 10-year reunion they come back and we’ll have a party they’ll all be grown then we’ll be able to party together. I love these young men”

And on Saturday, it was Reidsville capturing the 2A state championship, taking it to Mountain Heritage 35-6. The Rams offense has been high scoring and exciting all season and it continued on this day, with quarterback Kyle Pinnix leading the way.

Reidsville now has 22 state football championships.

“They don’t get old and every one has been special. This is truly a special group of guys, the good Lord has blessed me to be a part of this,” head coach Jimmy Teague said.

A fourth local team, East Surry, made it to the 1AA championship game but lost to Tarboro High.