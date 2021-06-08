Former Panther Thomas Davis offers cash reward to identify break-in suspect who wrecked McLaren

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said Tuesday that his home was broken into and he is offering a cash reward to help identify the suspects.

Davis said surveillance video from his home captured the suspects snooping around his garage between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kelly Davis said the suspects somehow came through the gate and started going through cars. They opened the garage door and drove off with the Davis’ McLaren.

The car was wrecked in the family’s neighborhood.

“I am offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” David said in a post on Instagram.

See surveillance video of the incident below:

Someone broke into our cars and garage last night. Stole this McLaren and then wrecked it! Hit it with their suv. If you see green paint on someone’s suv or any of these dudes CASH REWARD to ya! pic.twitter.com/gtvGyvQ7hn — Kelly Davis (@mrsdavis58) June 8, 2021