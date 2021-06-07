‘This is the place we want to race’: Racing returns to Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID, racing returned at the Madhouse on Saturday night with some exciting short-track racing.

Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem holds over 17,000 seats and that number was probably reached as fans packed in to enjoy a night of racing.

“This is the place we want to race, and these are our fans and this is where our sponsors want to be and we’re so blessed to get to do this,” driver Tim Brown said

Jonathan Brown won the main event, the Hayes Jewelers 200. Racing returns this upcoming Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.