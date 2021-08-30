‘This is for people of all levels’: Disc golf rising in popularity in Triad

(WGHP) — The Triad is home to many golf courses and even a PGA Tour stop, so it’s no secret that the golf community in the Piedmont is a big one.

But some are getting creative with their golf game and trying out the unique sport of disc golf, and the popularity is taking the area by storm.

“The sport is booming all over the place,” Carolina Sports owner Alan Hines aid. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Pleasant Garden was able to host its first Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament where more than 70 players signed up.

“It’s really awesome,” tournament director Chris Sherry said. “People are loving it. We’re getting great feedback. It feels good to be a part of it. It felt like Christmas this morning coming out here and putting this thing together and seeing it in real life.”

Those who participated consisted of people of all ages and all levels.

“It’s a sport that anyone can play,” Hines explained. “You don’t have to be great to have a good time.”

“Once you go out there and you actually throw, you get an opportunity to do it, it’s insane,” Sherry added. “You get hooked. It’s so easy to get addicted to. It’s amazing.”

The rules are simple:

“Disc golf is played the same as regular golf,” Hines explained. “You have tee shots…bogeys, pars, birdie, so on. You have out of bounds. You keep track of your score just like you do in regular golf except you use discs.”

All it takes is two or three discs to get started.

“It’s free to play. You don’t have to pay a dime,” Hines said. “All the courses are usually maintained through the city and city parks. You just show up and play.”

“It’s fun,” Sherry added. “You go out there and make that one incredible shot. You might do it one out of a hundred, but it makes you want to do it again, so you just keep going out to play.”

What’s even more special about this tournament is that it also raised money for the Lions Club to give back to the community.

“We are to help others,” explained Jamie Lockhart of the Pleasant Garden Lions Club. “Whether it’s diabetes, eyeglasses, anything people need.”

“We do fundraisers to help folks in our community, so this is a great opportunity for us to partner with Carolina Sports and the PDGA in hosting this tournament and raising funds to help people in our communities,” Pleasant Grove Lions Club District Governor Barbara Thompson added.

From playing with your friends, family, or kids, it’s a sport that welcomes all and is truly about having fun.

“This is for people of all levels,” Hines emphasized. “You can bring someone here for the first time to play, and they’ll still have a good time.”

“You hear the sound of the chains in the basket and you get hooked. You just want to keep hearing them,” Sherry smiled. “It’s a great way to get away and just have an amazing two-hour day.”