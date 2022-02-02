These are the biggest Super Bowl bets so far

The Big Game

by: Geoff Zochodne, covers.com

Posted: / Updated:

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(COVERS) — Covers is tracking the largest wagers on Super Bowl LVI right up until the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams kick-off at SoFi Stadium on February 13. Keep checking back for updates on the action. 

Biggest Super Bowl bets of 2022 so far:

AmountTo WinBetSportsbookDate
$522,500$475,000Rams -4 (-110)Caesars Jan. 31
$180,000$100,000Rams ML (-180)Caesars Jan. 30
$110,000$100,000Bengals +4.5 (-110)Caesars Jan. 31
$105,000$100,000Rams -4 (-105)Caesars Jan. 31

To live and die with L.A.

Caesars Sportsbook was quick to report a few major plays. The bookmaker’s Super Bowl odds opened at Rams -3.5, but the line moved quickly to -4 and then to -4.5 as some big bets were laid on Los Angeles.

One of those wagers was a $522,500 punt on the Rams as four-point favorites at -110 odds, which would win the bettor $475,000. However, at least one six-figure bet has since been placed on the Bengals +4.5.

“The Rams may be more comfortable with their surroundings, but I don’t think [homefield] means that much at all to the spread,” said Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, in a press release. “Other people might disagree and think it’s worth a little, maybe that’s the reason why the spread has gone up. It was 50/50 for Rams and 49ers fans [on January 30], and Super Bowl is corporate. It’s not like it’s your average fan that’ll be in a lot of the seats.”

Where can I bet on the Super Bowl?

You can bet on Super Bowl odds at every online and casino sportsbook, including moneylines, spreads, Over/Under totals, and a variety of Super Bowl prop odds. Head over to our best-suggested sportsbooks for the top Super Bowl betting sites in your area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter