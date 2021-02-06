Super Bowl LV Eve: What’s happening in Tampa on Saturday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After an exciting week in the City of Tampa, we’ve officially reached Super Bowl Eve – just one day out from the highly-anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Buccaneers’ home field at Raymond James Stadium.

If you haven’t explored all there is to do in the Super Bowl host city yet, Saturday if your final day to do so. J.B. Biunno and Amanda Holly will be live at 10 a.m. to break down the final day of events before the Big Game.

The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park is open for the final day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Gabrielle Shirley will join J.B. and Amanda live from the experience to show off some of the things you can check out. The experience at Julian B. Lane requires a reservation. All reservations are currently booked and walk-ups will not be allowed on Saturday.

The experience setup at Curtis Hixon and Technology Village, however, does not require a reservation. Daisy Ruth will be live from Curtis Hixon with details on what there is to check out there from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday is also the last day to check out the Super Bowl light show. The show starts at 6:55, 7:55, 8:55 and 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. It takes place on the water near the Tampa Convention Center.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs station and will bring you extensive coverage of Super Bowl LV all weekend. Watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also join J.B. and Gabrielle live right before and right after the Big Game.