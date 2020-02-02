Hospital dresses newborn babies like the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the Super Bowl coming up today, a Kansas hospital is getting into the spirit.

Some of the babies in the University of Kansas Health System’s NICU were dressed up like Kansas City Chiefs players.

The health system posted photos of the infants on Facebook, writing, “Because we treat them like Chiefs, they dressed the part!”

These babies are braced to cheer on their favorite team and favorite players.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

And these babies are ready if these photos are anything to go by.

Put ’em in, coach!

