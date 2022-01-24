Early betting action likes Niners in NFC Championship

(COVERS) — After what NFL playoff bettors went through this past weekend, the AFC and NFC title games have a tough act to follow. NFL Conference Championship odds are on the board, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Here are the opening NFL Conference Championship odds and early betting action for the AFC and NFC title games:

AFC/NFC Championship Odds

These are the NFL odds for the AFC and NFC Championship, including the Los Angeles Rams being favored by 3.5 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at +7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matchup Time Spread Over/Under Bengals at Chiefs Sun, 3:00 p.m. ET Chiefs -7 53.5 49ers at Rams Sun, 6:30 p.m. ET Rams -3.5 46.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings of January 23, 2022.

Opening line

Bills/Chiefs -6.5, Over/Under 51.5

Why the line moved

UPDATE 10:30 P.M. ET, SUNDAY JAN. 23: The Chiefs were -6.5 look-ahead chalk before their unbelievable battle with the Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday night, and some official openers did hit the board below the key number of a touchdown after KC’s thrilling overtime victory. Those Kansas City -6.5 spreads didn’t last long and other shops opened the Chiefs as 7-point home favorites, with books like BetMGM even hanging -7.5 (-110). The total opened at 53.5 at online operators and some mainstream books started at 51.5 points before quickly tacking on two more points for a market consensus of 53.5 as of late Sunday evening.

Opening line

Rams -3.5, Over/Under 47

Why the line moved

UPDATE 7:00 P.M. ET, SUNDAY JAN. 23: The look-ahead line for this game was sitting at Rams -3 (-120) before Los Angeles’ Divisional Round matchup with Tampa Bay. And after a thrilling finish to that game, the official opener for the NFC Championship Game hit the board at Rams -3.5. That spread took early action on the 49ers and slimmed the spread as far as Los Angeles -3 (-115) while other books hung on to the half-point hook with both hands, adjusting to Rams -3.5 (EVEN). The total opened at 47 points with the Under priced at -115 and some shops have ticked down to 46.5 points in the minutes since opening.