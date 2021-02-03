Big Game Countdown: NFL Super Bowl Experience reopening Wednesday in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are just four days left until the Super Bowl in Tampa and activity is starting to ramp up downtown.

After being closed for two days, the NFL Super Bowl Experience opens to fans again at 3 p.m. Wednesday. While the free reserved tickets to the experience at Julian B. Lane are sold out, the NFL announced there will be limited walk-up availability on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but no walk-ups will be allowed.

If you couldn’t get a reservation to the Julian B. Lane Super Bowl Experience, you can check out the setup at Curtis Hixon Park and the Technology Village without a ticket.

The NFL OnePass app is required for anyone trying to visit the Super Bowl Experience, Curtis Hixon Park or Technology Village. Face coverings are also required.

