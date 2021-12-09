Big Game Bound Week 14: Last week for byes as teams look to stay in the playoff hunt

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend marks the last bye week in the NFL.

After that, all 32 teams will be in action every week, setting up a full slate of 16 games for the last quarter of the schedule.

Week 14 starts with a Thursday night matchup featuring the Steelers and Vikings, two teams desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. It ends on Monday with a divisional game between two the best teams in the NFC, the Rams and Cardinals.

In between, you’ll find several critical games with playoff implications, including an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chiefs. Kansas City is looking for its sixth straight win to stay in the hunt for the number one seed in the conference.

WDAF’s Rob Collins joins Chris Hagan on Big Game Bound to give his take on the Chiefs’ recent win streak.

Plus, Chris has reports from Washington, Buffalo and Chicago while the “Son of Sweetness,” Jarrett Payton, gives his picks during the same week the league announced the nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.