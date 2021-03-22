‘That was something I always wanted’: NC State Icepack hockey team nails three-peat, defends title as ACCHL champions

RALEIGH, N.C. — From first picking up a hockey stick to winning three straight conference titles, N.C. State is proof that at the root of all success lies passion.

“Guys put in so much for it – just to be here today and win a championship ’cause that’s what we’re all about,” said junior right wing Riley Johnson.

A mindset that couldn’t be more true for the NC State Icepack.

“The passion is incredible,” ACC Hockey League commissioner Michael Walley said. “The level of talent has grown tremendously over the last couple of years.”

As top contenders of the ACCHL, the club team operates on paying out of pocket rather than scholarship allowances.

“It’s pretty fun to know that we’re sacrificing to be here for each other,” senior defenseman Cam Mazikowski said. “It’s guys who really love playing hockey. We’re giving up weekends, college experiences, just to be here playing the game we love together.”

However, the level of play is just as intense as any other league.

“There’s a lot of talent here that’s definitely underrated,” Johnson said. “I think the more exposure, the more games we play, it’s showing that club hockey could be college hockey one day.”

“We all come from playing different junior leagues,” Mazikowski added. “It’s a very high level of hockey that I was not expecting to be continuing to play.”

But perhaps nothing makes all the sacrifice more worth it than coming out with a win, something the Icepack is all too familiar with.

“NC State is making nationals for the second year in a row,” Walley said. “What that does is it elevates the branding for the league, it elevates the branding for these universities and these teams.”

“That was something I always wanted,” Johnson added. “It’s awesome to play for your school, represent NC State. I think that’s just the coolest aspect of it, getting to wear the Wolfpack jersey. A lot of pride goes into it.”