(NewsNation) — Tennis great Serena Williams announced she plans to retire, saying in an essay that the “countdown” to her moving away from her tennis career has started.

In a Vogue magazine essay published Tuesday, the seven-time Wimbledon winner said she is “evolving” away from tennis toward “other things that are important to me.”

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams said. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. “

On Instagram, Williams said she plans to focus on being a mom, her “spiritual goals” and discovering a “different, but just (as) exciting Serena.”

“I’m going to relish these next few weeks,” she said.

A picture of the Vogue cover Williams posted on Instagram shows the tennis star posed next to the words, “Serena’s Farewell.”

Noting that she hates the word “retirement,” Williams said her decision was an emotional one.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis,” she wrote in the essay. “It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!”

In her essay, Williams said she is expecting to play the U.S. Open in New York, which begins at the end of the month.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

