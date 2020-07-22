Team Connection branching out, helping people stay active amid pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For the past quarter-century, Team Connection in High Point has been in the business of providing uniforms and workout clothes for just about any sport you play.

With the COVID-19 shutdown, employees, many of them ex-college athletes, just had to get outside for a workout. And yoga was the name of the game.

“It’s so important to stay active for your mental health and your physical wellbeing,” said Megan Zimlich, of Team Connection. “I know it’s difficult in this time with gyms being closed and regular sporting activities, but just for the sake of getting your body moving and interacting with other people it’s just the time to be creative.”

Team Connection has decided to branch out and add an inspirational website to their brand. It’s called Sport Fuels Life.

“It’s a community of coaches and athletes and what we’re trying to do his highlight all the positive things going on in the world of athletics,” David Bolick said. “We’ve been able to get the behind the scenes interviews with some top athletes across the world, Olympic athletes, NFL players and tennis players and coaches and see what goes on behind the scenes of these athletes’ mindsets.”

Membership is free. You can check it out at sportfuelslife.com.