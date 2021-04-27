Talented Triad inline skater has sights set on US Nationals, World Championships

Jessica Brooks is a promising inline skater from the Piedmont Triad with her sights set on the US Nationals and the World Championships.

Brooks, who was a junior champion back in 2019 in three major races, was like most Americans during the pandemic.

She took the time away from the competitions to work harder on technique as well as her physical fitness.

She feels like she’s stronger than ever and ready to make some noise at the biggest events inline skating has to offer.

At 19, she is also thinking about what she would like to do when she hangs up the skates for good.

Brooks wants to be a coach to share her passion for inline skating with others.