Tailgating done right; fans show off their grilling prowess ahead of Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone knows a football season isn’t football season without tailgating.

A big part of the Carolina Panthers game day experience in Charlotte is the pre-game tailgate.

FOX8 caught up with some fans who were cooking up all kinds of tasty treats, like Texas Twinkies!

“I’d say I probably have never missed more than two games in a season,” Jerry McEntire said.

These Panther fans have cooked up everything from ribs to steamed oysters in preparation for games over the years!

From socializing to cheering on Carolina, these Panther faithful know that any good gameday starts with some full bellies.

