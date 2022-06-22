HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle and NFL broadcaster Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Affectionately known by fans and teammates as “Goose,” Siragusa was known for his larger-than-life personality and for playing a key role in the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV-winning defense, considered by many to be the greatest defense of all-time.

Siragusa played in the NFL for 12 years splitting his time between stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

After retirement, Siragusa parlayed his affable personality into a sideline reporting gig for FOX which he held until 2015.

Siragusa also appeared as a bodyguard in several episodes of “The Sopranos.”

Siragusa’s cause of death is unknown at this time.