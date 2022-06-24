CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Steve Clifford is returning for a second stint as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clifford was the coach of the Bobcats/Hornets from 2013-2018 leading the team to the playoff twice in those five seasons.

Clifford was dismissed after 2018 and replaced by James Borrego, whom he is now ironically replacing.

Clifford spent three seasons as the coach of the Orlando Magic from 2018-2021 making two playoff appearances before deciding to mutually part ways with the organization over philosophical differences.