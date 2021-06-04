Start your engines! Bowman Gray’s 2021 racing season begins June 5

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After a canceled 2020 season and a delayed 2021 season, racing is returning to Bowman Gray on Saturday, June 5. They announced their new season late last month, after delaying their initial mid-April start date.

They have a full schedule of races every Saturday night through the end of August. August 7 is the FOX8 WGHP 100!

Their first event is starts at 8:00 PM, more information can be found on the Bowman Gray Facebook.

“After many, many months of an empty stadium, we can’t wait to say these words… 

See you on June 5. Come find out why they call it the Madhouse.”

