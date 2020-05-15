Special Olympics athletes still finding ways to train despite suspension of all activities

A tight-knit group of athletes in North Carolina look forward to the Special Olympics Summer Games every year.
This year not only is it canceled, but all in-person activities have been suspended through the end of June due to COVID-19.
Despite the cancellations, athletes and organizers are not giving up. They are getting creative.
Ellen Fahey, the Special Olympics North Carolina health director, says a lot of their workouts are going virtual.
“You see those professional athletes out there posting videos of themselves working out. Special Olympics athletes are doing the same thing. They want to be prepared for when sports come back and they can start competing again,” Fahey said.
Fahey says they are trying to tailor exercises to meet the athletes’ needs and she’s impressed by the results.
“I am impressed! Although I shouldn’t be, because of course the athletes are so engaged. They’ve always been engaged,” Fahey said.
Apps like Zoom are also giving athletes an opportunity to connect with their teammates and coaches.
Until everyone can finally be around each other again, this special group of athletes is sharing a good reminder for all of us.
“We will get through this together! Wash your hands please, social distance, stay positive. Peace out baby,” said Brendan Hammeke, a Special Olympics athlete.