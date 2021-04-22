Sources: Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 01: Terrence Clarke #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) — University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died after his involvement in a car crash in Los Angeles, according to CBS affiliate WKYT and his professional sports agency.

Clarke, 19, had just signed with sports agent Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports after declaring for the NBA Draft.

Sources told WKYT that Clarke was killed in a crash after working out with college teammate BJ Boston. The news outlet says it confirmed the news with the Valley Traffic Division of Los Angeles Police.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news after speaking with Paul Thursday evening.

“We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. He was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams,” Paul told Wojnarowski.

Last season, Clarke averaged 10 points and three rebounds during Kentucky’s first seven games, including a career-high 22 points in a loss to Georgia Tech. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.

