SkyView8 video captures Darlington Raceway empty ahead of return to racing

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Darlington Raceway may be quiet now, but the familiar roar of engines returns Sunday.
NASCAR is back, and the grand return is happening without fans in the stands to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
NASCAR is set to honor a Piedmont Triad nurse during the May 17 race.
Elisa Bowman is a nurse at High Point Medical Center. She’s worked there for eight years – working the last five in the emergency department.
She will be an honorary grand marshal for Sunday’s race.
She’s one of 36 health care workers NASCAR chose.
The honor also includes having the names of the workers displayed on the drivers’ cars.
Bowman’s name will be displayed on Austin Dillon’s car – the historic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Dillon spoke with Bowman via video chat to thank her for the difference she’s making in the community.