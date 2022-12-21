GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – If you are a fan of college football, your social media feed today likely is dominated by high school players announcing where they will play at the next level.

These students used to say they were committing to their chosen schools until their eligibility expired, which meant as long as they were getting to play and their favorite coaches stayed in place.

But that all has changed. There is no more certainty that football players – or any big-time college athlete – will stay for a full run than there is for the coach.

All of this changed in 2021 when a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruled athletes must be able to be paid for use of their name-image-likeness – the NIL, as it is known – which allowed backers of schools to put together funding to lure the high school students and transfers from other schools.

If you ever doubted how this was working, all you have to know is that Drake Maye, the Heisman Trophy candidate freshman quarterback from the University of North Carolina, reportedly was offered $5 million by two other schools to transfer, even though he never said he was interested in leaving the school where his father and brother had been star athletes.

Maye’s coach, Mack Brown, said he was offered “a lot of money,” although he wouldn’t say by whom. That dollar figure was echoed by Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi.

If you are old enough to remember, there used to be rules against schools’ “buying players,” and you may have recalled that coaches were fired and the overseeing NCAA writ large with punishment for violators, which included postseason bans, withdrawn national championships and the termination of careers. In a few cases, such as Southern Methodist football and Southwestern Louisiana basketball, those programs were shut down for a year by what was known as the “Death Penalty.”

So now that sneaker-company-funneled money for basketball players or hand-passed cash for touchdowns seems almost funny given the type of money being spent to recruit and retain the best and brightest.

A player like Hendon Hooker, the quarterback from Greensboro who played at Virginia Tech before becoming a breakout star at Tennessee, can be whisked around Manhattan by an agency trying to hook him up with ways to earn from his name and image. Nothing seems to be too much.

As Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told Sports Illustrated: “We have completely gutted the model that governed us for decades. Boosters couldn’t give a ride to a guy in the rain. Now, we aren’t giving him a ride — we are giving him the car.”

So here we name seven that we hope will provide you a clear image – or its likeness.

Why did the Supreme Court rule as it did?

As part of the court’s ruling in 2001, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh – who once failed to make the Yale basketball team – wrote in an affirming brief that pretty much cut to the quick. He wrote that the traditional operation of college sports “cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student-athletes who are not fairly compensated. Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate. The NCAA is not above the law.”

What is the NCAA’s rule about NIL?

The NCAA’s rule is simple: Look to us if your state doesn’t have a law about NIL. States, conferences and federations/associations (when you are looking at high school athletes) are preemptory. Since 2020 most states have passed NIL laws. North Carolina was among the first, enacting its law in July 2021. Virginia and West Virginia are among those that have not. One issue that emerged is that foreign athletes on student visas were encumbered by those visas’ restrictions on work. It wasn’t until this summer that Kentucky basketball player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe was able to cash in on about $2.75 million. Otherwise, these rules typically allow athletes to profit from product endorsements, event sponsorships, event appearances, autographs, memorabilia, podcasts, camps, clinics, private lessons, crowdfunding and other avenues. The rules differ greatly by state and school, but, in addition to their schools, athletes typically can’t earn money from:

Performance-based incentives (such as gaining 1,000 yards or scoring 1,000 points).

Athletic participation or achievement (Heisman Trophy or Naismith Award).

Certain categories of goods, such as beer, betting and ‘backy (tobacco).

Using school logos (unless the school says otherwise).

What does North Carolina’s law allow?

Postsecondary students – not high school students – may enter into NIL contracts, but the law specifies that NIL contracts cannot be used as an “inducement to enroll” at a school in the state and that schools can’t pay out the money (which is consistent with NCAA rules). Schools may have contract issues to address (such as a star basketball player would have difficulty having a contract with Nike if the school has a contract with Adidas). The income is subject to federal and state taxes.

Does the ACC have a specific rule?

Conferences defer to the NCAA, which defers to state law (meaning there are more than two dozen states that have unregulated NIL processes). Here’s what ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said about the situation: “The lack of a single enforceable standard for NIL across the schools and all states has created an environment where inducements inaccurately labeled as NIL are disrupting recruiting. Fair regulation of recruiting is essential for fair competition. We all know NIL has upended recruiting, a result no one desired when it came into effect last July. How did it happen? NIL rules differ from state to state. Regulation is nonexistent. Enforcement of the rules is incredibly challenging.”

So how would a school go about offering an athlete incentive to transfer, as was alleged in the Drake Maye case?

The boosters who used to be the black hats of college recruiting – the people who would funnel money under the table to athletes outside of NCAA rules – now have a playing field for such inducements under an enterprise commonly called a “collective.” Donors, boosters, alumni … anyone can pool their money and spend it as they see fit. For instance, Michael Jordan and other influential basketball players from UNC could throw together cash to pay a current or future player under NIL licensing. If you recognize that Jordan has an intrinsic relationship with Nike, then you see this concept even more clearly. On3.com has created a database in which it constantly tracks school-affiliated collectives.

Which schools in North Carolina have collectives?

The number of collectives varies with each school. Some are specific to certain sports. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Kentucky are among those schools that have two each, but Auburn, Arkansas and Clemson are among those with three. Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame have four apiece. But Duke is among the major names not listed in the database. Neither is Appalachian State. In fact, only four schools in North Carolina have formal groups to raise money, some with current and former players involved. Here are the NILs for NC schools listed in On3’s database:

East Carolina: Team Boneyard is comprised of a group of fans and alumni who donate to a fund that helps players earn money, focusing on football, basketball and baseball.

Team Boneyard is comprised of a group of fans and alumni who donate to a fund that helps players earn money, focusing on football, basketball and baseball. North Carolina: That Jordan example aside, there are two collectives, but neither is about basketball. Chapel Hill NIL Club is a player-led collective that is affiliated with others across the nation and focuses primarily on football. Heels4Life was founded in February by former UNC linebacker Shakeel Rashad and is designed to “showcase Tar Heels.” It focuses on football, too.

That Jordan example aside, there are two collectives, but neither is about basketball. Chapel Hill NIL Club is a player-led collective that is affiliated with others across the nation and focuses primarily on football. Heels4Life was founded in February by former UNC linebacker Shakeel Rashad and is designed to “showcase Tar Heels.” It focuses on football, too. NC State: There are three. Belltower NIL is a nonprofit that focuses on football, basketball, baseball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer. Pack of Wolves, founded by former basketball player Scott Wood and based on individual donations, focuses on football and basketball. Raleigh NIL Club is a player-led collective and is affiliated with similar groups elsewhere. It focuses on football.

There are three. Belltower NIL is a nonprofit that focuses on football, basketball, baseball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer. Pack of Wolves, founded by former basketball player Scott Wood and based on individual donations, focuses on football and basketball. Raleigh NIL Club is a player-led collective and is affiliated with similar groups elsewhere. It focuses on football. Wake Forest: There are three. Roll The Quad was formed on Nov. 23 to focus on football. Top Hat Collective was founded by Drew Vandemore to draw from boosters in support of football and basketball. Winston Salem NIL Club – sic, no hyphen – is player-led in the national consortium with other schools to focus on football.

How does this work with athletes who want to transfer (or even with Drake Maye and others who don’t want to)?

The NCAA a few years ago created a “transfer portal,” which essentially is a database in which an athlete can announce a desire to transfer. Formerly a player had to sit out a full season after transferring (to avoid being “recruited” by another school), but now a student – like his or her coach – can be eligible immediately, which has fueled an explosion of subs looking to be starters and stars looking for better arrangements. NC State star quarterback Devin Leary this week decided to transfer to Kentucky. The NIL money has made the transfer portal like professional sports’ free agency. If you want to change schools, you see who will bid. When JT Daniels, now a quarterback at West Virginia who had played at USC and Georgia, entered the portal, his father reportedly asked Oregon State for a 4-bedroom rental home as part of the deal, including a fitness room, On3 reported. He received a mid-six-figures NIL deal from WVU.