Secretary of Defense clears former Navy player Cameron Kinley to pursue NFL dream

Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley waits for the snap against Air Force during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cameron Kinley, an undrafted rookie cornerback from the United States Naval Academy, will be able to pursue his NFL dream with the Buccaneers following new approval.

Kinley made the announcement on his Twitter page with the approval coming from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“Thank you to my village for standing beside me. Without my family and close friends, there is no way I would be where I am today,” Kinley said on Twitter.

Kinley had previously asked to delay his commission to pursue a professional football career, which other players have successfully done in the past, but he did not receive the necessary approval.

Kinley returned to to the U.S. Naval Academy on June 28 to start his temporary duty assignment and was expected to relocate to Virginia in October for six months before he embarks on his career as an officer.