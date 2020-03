Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SEC, Big Ten and American Athletic Conferences have been canceled, the leagues said Thursday, ESPN reports.

The coronavirus was labeled a pandemic on Wednesday, and the cancellations are part of continued actions to stop the spread of the virus.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans.

On Wednesday, the Power 5 leagues and other conferences said fans would not be allowed to attend the tournaments.

