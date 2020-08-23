SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Officials with Churchill Downs have announced Friday that the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5 will happen without spectators.

"Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that. We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans," said a spokesperson for the Derby.