PHILADELPHIA (WGHP) — The Saint Peter’s Peacocks (22-11) defeated the Purdue Boilermakers (29-8) in an upset on Friday night.

The final score was 67-64.

This is the first time a team ranked in the 15th seed has ever made it this far in the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks are now headed to the elite eight.

Saint Peter’s played great defense and had to get creative to keep third-seeded Purdue in check.

The Big Ten Boilermakers have likely NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey, 6-10 Trevion Williams, deadeye 3-point shooter Sasha Stefanovic and Edey on the team.

For the little team from Jersey City, New Jersey, a lot of eyes were on plucky point guard Doug Edert. Especially his mustache, which has attracted so much attention it now has its own Twitter account.