Ryan Newman plans to make return to racing once NASCAR resumes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman says he plans to return to racing once the sport is allowed to start back.

No date has been set for when the sport will be able to continue.

“My plan is to be back in the No. 6 Mustang when NASCAR returns to racing,” Newman said in a recent interview.

Lawmakers are urging Gov. Roy Cooper to allow drivers to race without fans on May 24 in the Coca-Cola 600.

– @RyanJNewman pic.twitter.com/5tuDO45gz2 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) April 26, 2020

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500 when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman’s injuries were not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing officials said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.